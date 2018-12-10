Minister steps in, takes over mental health in the Eastern Cape

Health minister appoints administrator to set up new directorate

The national government has taken over administration of the Eastern Cape’s mental health directorate. Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Monday acted on the health ombudsman’s recommendation to appoint an administrator to oversee mental health in the Eastern Cape. Motsoaledi told the media in Bhisho that Professor Dan Mkize, the new administrator, would establish a new directorate.