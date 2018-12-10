Pastor Mboro wants to set an example after being called the K-word

Pastor Mboro is determined to see an employee from a car tracking company‚ who allegedly called him the "K-word" and a "black shortie" behind bars. The racist incident happened on Thursday afternoon at a filling station in Alberton‚ Johannesburg over a parking space. Mboro told TshisaLIVE that he was horrified at what the white man called him and how he kept threatening to "blow his brains out".