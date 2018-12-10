Preserve rite of ‘intonjane’
Traditional leaders and cultural activists in SA are calling for the preservation of the custom of intonjane – the Xhosa rite of passage celebrating the change from girlhood to womanhood – saying it was an endangered custom which could disappear if something were not done to protect it.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.