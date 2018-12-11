Double life terms for killer rapist

A courageous woman of 59, who fought to the death against her brutal, drunken 29-year-old neighbour, ensured that her rapist and murderer would later be jailed until he dies in prison. Grahamstown High Court Judge Mandela Makaula in his ruling on Thursday said: “It was because of the courageous acts of the deceased, who fought back, thus inflicting injuries on the accused, which led to his arrest.