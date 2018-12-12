News

Opel is giving us a Corsa GSi in 2019

By Thomas Falkiner - 12 December 2018
The Opel Corsa GSi will arrive in SA next year
Remember the GSi badge that thrilled performance fans back in the late '80s and early '90s? Well next year it'll be making a comeback.

Available in dealerships from April 2019, the new Corsa GSi promises semi-spirited Opel performance courtesy a 110kW 1.4-litre turbocharged engine.

If this doesn't sound particularly impressive then you'll be pleased to know that this four-wheeled nostalgist should make up time through corners thanks to its more focussed OPC chassis.

The brakes have apparently been fettled around the Nürburgring, while the interior benefits from body-hugging Recaro seats and a small-diameter sport steering wheel.

Pricing is yet to be announced but we would expect it to undercut more powerful rivals such as the Volkswagen Polo GTI (R381 500). 

