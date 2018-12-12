Opel is giving us a Corsa GSi in 2019

Remember the GSi badge that thrilled performance fans back in the late '80s and early '90s? Well next year it'll be making a comeback.

Available in dealerships from April 2019, the new Corsa GSi promises semi-spirited Opel performance courtesy a 110kW 1.4-litre turbocharged engine.

If this doesn't sound particularly impressive then you'll be pleased to know that this four-wheeled nostalgist should make up time through corners thanks to its more focussed OPC chassis.

The brakes have apparently been fettled around the Nürburgring, while the interior benefits from body-hugging Recaro seats and a small-diameter sport steering wheel.

Pricing is yet to be announced but we would expect it to undercut more powerful rivals such as the Volkswagen Polo GTI (R381 500).