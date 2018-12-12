WATCH | 'Hey you, I’ll slap you': EMPD officers probed for 'threatening' onlooker

Ekurhuleni's metro police department (EMPD) has confirmed that an internal investigation is under way after officers allegedly threatened to slap a person filming them at the scene of an incident involving a green Lamborghini.

"I've just got information that the complainant came in on Tuesday and was interviewed by our internal affairs unit and a statement was submitted by him," EMPD spokesperson Wilfred Kgasago said on Wednesday.

Kgasago said the complainant was the man who filmed the incident and was subsequently threatened by the officers.

The video was shared and made the rounds on social media where some commentators described the officers as "bullies".