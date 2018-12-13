Pedestrians among 36 EC road deaths

At least 36 people, mostly pedestrians, have so far lost their lives on Eastern Cape roads since the beginning of December, the provincial transport department revealed on Thursday. Of those fatalities 20 people who lost their lives on some provincial roads were pedestrians. “A number of them (pedestrians) become victims due to blatant disregard of the laws, such as crossing in prohibited areas like highways,” said Unathi Binqose, transport spokesperson.