Sadness and shock as Ndalo Media prepares to shut down

By Ntokozo Miya - 14 December 2018
Ndalo Media owner Khanyi Dhlomo will be closing the company in January 2019.
Image: MOELETSI MABE

The media company that produces Destiny, Destiny Men and Elle magazines will close its doors at the end of January 2019, and Mzansi is heartbroken.

According to SowetanLIVE, staff at Ndalo Media have not been paid for the month of November and it seems unlikely they will receive their December salaries any time soon.

The company, owned by Khanyi Dhlomo, who has extensive experience in the media industry, has been struggling financially since about 2016.

Ndalo Media reportedly owes CTP Printers more than R13m for work done since 2016.

A source provided SowetanLIVE with an audio recording in which Dhlomo is said to be confirming the closure.

She said: “Given just where we are and the various conversations we’ve had, I’ve decided to close down this company effective as of January 31 next year [2019].”

Social media is saddened by the job losses, especially at this time of the year. Workers who have not been paid since October will soon be unemployed.

Many are also disappointed because the media house is known for celebrating black excellence.

