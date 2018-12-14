Sadness and shock as Ndalo Media prepares to shut down

The media company that produces Destiny, Destiny Men and Elle magazines will close its doors at the end of January 2019, and Mzansi is heartbroken.

According to SowetanLIVE, staff at Ndalo Media have not been paid for the month of November and it seems unlikely they will receive their December salaries any time soon.

The company, owned by Khanyi Dhlomo, who has extensive experience in the media industry, has been struggling financially since about 2016.

Ndalo Media reportedly owes CTP Printers more than R13m for work done since 2016.