Sadness and shock as Ndalo Media prepares to shut down
The media company that produces Destiny, Destiny Men and Elle magazines will close its doors at the end of January 2019, and Mzansi is heartbroken.
According to SowetanLIVE, staff at Ndalo Media have not been paid for the month of November and it seems unlikely they will receive their December salaries any time soon.
The company, owned by Khanyi Dhlomo, who has extensive experience in the media industry, has been struggling financially since about 2016.
Ndalo Media reportedly owes CTP Printers more than R13m for work done since 2016.
A source provided SowetanLIVE with an audio recording in which Dhlomo is said to be confirming the closure.
She said: “Given just where we are and the various conversations we’ve had, I’ve decided to close down this company effective as of January 31 next year [2019].”
Social media is saddened by the job losses, especially at this time of the year. Workers who have not been paid since October will soon be unemployed.
Many are also disappointed because the media house is known for celebrating black excellence.
This is sad? My first magazine feature was under Ndalo Media ?#DestinyMagazine https://t.co/7dxTZdWfAk— Mbali Marcia Dlamini (@temalangeni30) December 13, 2018
It saddens me that #NdaloMedia is closing down. I love @DestinyConnect magazine. ?— Sbosh (@Bongi_Dhlamini) December 13, 2018
I may not fully comprehend the low down on #NdaloMedia, it is just too sad when a woman's empire takes a knock ? and people add onto our high unemployment stats. Somebody! Please do something!— Sma? (@Smasaidso) December 13, 2018
Running a profitable business is nie pap n vleis nie. I'm really sorry to see a good, Black South African business perish. #NdaloMedia— tsembaya ? (@TseMbaya) December 13, 2018
My sister and I have probably bought every issue of Destiny. Was hoping to one day be featured. So sad to read about #Ndalomedia shutting down. ☹— Nsovo (@Xinsovana) December 13, 2018
Folks out here complaining about setting up a crowdfund for Ndalo Media, Americans set up crowdfunding for privileged folks like Kylie Jenner,— Zola Ndwandwe ???? (@ZolaNdwandwe) December 13, 2018
but we struggling to set up a fund for a Media Platform that elevates our DREAMS!
???I'm hurt... #NdaloMedia
Ndalo Media to shut its doors come end Jan 2019. Sending love & strength to everyone at Ndalo ♥️♥️♥️— Vikash (@VikashGajjar) December 13, 2018
And to the #NdaloMedia team may you be strong enough to survive how this change will impact your lives and come out on the other side champions of your paths ?— Sma? (@Smasaidso) December 13, 2018
Ndalo Media and particularly Destiny was so awesome in how they showcased non-celebrity women that were game changers. Women that look like you and could easily have been your neighbour. Plugs to otherwise inaccessible stores. Advice on everyday modern challenges. I m not okay?— Z I M V O G U E (@Zimzz_Ntoo) December 13, 2018
#NdaloMedia celebrates #BlackExcellence. It inspires many to dream and reach for the stars.— Fundiswa (@Ms_FFS) December 13, 2018
Oh, and what of those incredible souls who work there. It must be saved ???