Not again! SA Navy's supply ship damaged by its own fleet for second time

The 32-year-old fleet supply ship was tied up when the arms deal frigate SAS Spioenkop hit it on Thursday.

Both vessels sustained minor damage above the waterline, said SA Navy spokesman Commander Greyling van den Berg.

“The damage will not affect either the ship's watertight integrity,” he said.

“The cause of the incident is to be investigated and a board of inquiry will be established to determine circumstances that led to the incident.”