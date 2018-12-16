Sun City mop up team clears Valley of the Waves for visitors
The Sun City central precinct and the Valley of the Waves will be open today for day visitors and hotel guests‚ the resort confirmed on Sunday morning.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.