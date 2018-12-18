Twitter tips for uBaba - Mzansi helps Jacob Zuma on social media
Black Twitter gave the former president tips on how to make his stay on social media a long and happy one.
Just days after getting in on the social media action, Jacob Zuma got survival tips from Black Twitter - and they're hilarious.
On Friday, the former president joined Twitter and received a warm welcome, with many people on the network referring to him as 'uBaba'.
In his first video post, he said: "I hear that many people are talking about me as well as others are calling themselves Zuma in many ways. I felt it was necessary that I should join in and be part of the conversation."
Almost as soon as he joined, his followers alerted him that people were not only "talking" about him, but they are also using his photos as memes.
Knowing how tricky social media can get for newbies, the online community took it upon itself to school the former president on how to make the most of Twitter.
Tweeps also warned Zuma about slay queens, among other things.
#BlackTwitterTipsforUBaba— Gev (@Gavuza88) December 17, 2018
Watch out for Twitter CSI they see ? everything ? pic.twitter.com/Xs50hXTiIN
#BlackTwitterTipsforUBaba— ?XHOSA PAPI ? (@Lutho__m) December 17, 2018
Stay away from slay Queens ??♂️ pic.twitter.com/PsL7RQVoXy
You are a meme and the best meme ? so don't catch feelings #BlackTwitterTipsforUBaba pic.twitter.com/N8VBpZoCpJ— Gev (@Gavuza88) December 17, 2018
You can always reshuffle the people you're following by just tapping the unfollow button. #BlackTwitterTipsforUBaba pic.twitter.com/z9SsQOwENi— Mr style Your Smile??? (@_goldtrash) December 17, 2018
#BlackTwitterTipsforUBaba all those people who made you resign it's very safe to go head on with them— Mahlobo ❤ Kay (@khumbuh_kay) December 17, 2018
#BlackTwitterTipsforUBaba— Musawenkosi Shoba (@MusaScott_Shoba) December 17, 2018
Whatever is posted from your account, you post it. The "being hacked story" asiyithathi pic.twitter.com/IkZsU2z1b1
#BlackTwitterTipsforUBaba in order to keep up clear your schedule for Sunday twitter files galore pic.twitter.com/JvVKuzJHFk— Tilda Wale Sandawana (@tildahorns) December 17, 2018
#BlackTwitterTipsforUBaba Nkandla was a big deal on twitter when it happened but we don't hold it against you pic.twitter.com/LAN42kw7YG— Gev (@Gavuza88) December 17, 2018
#BlackTwitterTipsforUBaba be careful what you post Because Juju is always watching! pic.twitter.com/N2CqyB18Ac— Thembekile Nambane (@TnambaneNambane) December 17, 2018
#BlackTwitterTipsforUBaba Twitter VAR is also dangerous don't post suspicious photos ?? pic.twitter.com/Sdm2NEUXJm— Gev (@Gavuza88) December 17, 2018