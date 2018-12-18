News

Twitter tips for uBaba - Mzansi helps Jacob Zuma on social media

By Ntokozo Miya - 18 December 2018
Former president Jacob Zuma joined Twitter, and now tweeps are teaching him how to get by on often brutal social media streets.
Former president Jacob Zuma joined Twitter, and now tweeps are teaching him how to get by on often brutal social media streets.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Black Twitter gave the former president tips on how to make his stay on social media a long and happy one.

Just days after getting in on the social media action, Jacob Zuma got survival tips from Black Twitter - and they're hilarious.

On Friday, the former president joined Twitter and received a warm welcome, with many people on the network referring to him as 'uBaba'. 

In his first video post, he said: "I hear that many people are talking about me as well as others are calling themselves Zuma in many ways. I felt it was necessary that I should join in and be part of the conversation."

Almost as soon as he joined, his followers alerted him that people were not only "talking" about him, but they are also using his photos as memes. 

Knowing how tricky social media can get for newbies, the online community took it upon itself to school the former president on how to make the most of Twitter.

Tweeps also warned Zuma about slay queens, among other things.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Designers showcase at Buyel'Ekhaya Fashion Show
Breaking Point - Ashwin Willemse in his own words
X