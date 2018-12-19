'Everything else has gone' - home owner after St Francis Bay fire

“All I could do was grab my laptop, which is essential for my business. Everything else has gone.”

Those were the words of Johannesburg developer Gert van den Berg, whose holiday house – and memories spanning more than a decade – were reduced to ashes by a runaway fire that gutted at least 10 homes in the Eastern Cape town of St Francis Bay on Tuesday.

Van den Berg told the Herald newspaper what he lost: “It was the photos, the memories, the things you cannot replace.”

Chaotic scenes played out as hundreds of people, including local farmers, rallied together along with firefighters to try and save houses in the town, many of which have thatched roofs.