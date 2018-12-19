No more 'Big Mjohnana' - Twitter reacts to Chicken Licken ad ban

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has canned a controversial new Chicken Licken advert - but many people on Twitter are not backing the decision.

The commercial tells the fictional story of an African man named Big Mjohnana, who sets off by boat in search of adventure. At the end of his journey he "discovers" white people working in a harbour.

Big Mjohnana tells the workers: "I like this place. I think I will call it 'Europe'."