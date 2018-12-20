WATCH | Four hijackings that didn't go as planned

A lot goes into planning a criminal endeavour, but even the best-laid plans can collapse, as these thieves and hijackers learnt in 2018.

Instant karma for robbers

Armed men who tried to rob a couple in their driveway were unpleasantly surprised when the victims fought back in spectacular fashion.

In a CCTV video of the incident which happened in April, as the suspects leave the victim's driveway and head to their getaway vehicle, the would-be victim reverses out of his home and drives into the would-be hijackers' car.

The victim's car drives out of sight, only to return a few seconds later. The driver accelerates into the thieves' car and slams it out of the road.

The suspects were later arrested for attempted hijacking.