Storm, hail, fire, wind, heat alerts over much of the country

A combination of blistering temperatures, thunderstorms and hail have been forecast for parts of the country on Friday December 21 2018.

"Severe thunderstorms, with mainly hail and strong gusty winds, are expected in places over Gauteng," the South African Weather Service said in its travellers’ forecast on Friday.

Similar conditions were expected in the eastern and northeastern parts of North West, the extreme northern areas of the Free State, as well as over the Mpumalanga highveld and parts of Limpopo.

The weather service issued a warning on Thursday for "severe thunderstorms" over parts of Limpopo. In the ensuing storm, patients had to be evacuated overnight from Jane Furse Hospital, which was flooded after being hit by a fierce hail storm.