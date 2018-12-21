WATCH | How not to drive! Five shock videos that show crazy road antics
Throughout the year, authorities urge motorists to be careful on the country's roads.
Arrive Alive runs numerous safe driving campaigns calling for vigilance among all road users and police are constantly trying to clamp down on drunken and irresponsible driving.
These calls grow louder over the festive season, when many South Africans hit the road for the holiday.
Despite all these efforts, reckless drivers continue to cause death and injury to others. If you're looking for a lesson on how NOT to drive, take a look at these five videos from 2018.
1. Taxi driver vs biker standoff
In October a video went viral showing a biker standing his ground against a reckless taxi driver. To avoid heavy traffic, the taxi driver risked the lives of his passengers by driving on the wrong side of the road, into oncoming vehicles.
The defiant taxi driver and the biker get into an altercation, with the biker demanding that the taxi driver turn and drive in the right direction.
The video was taken using a camera mounted on the biker's helmet, and was later used by police to identify the offending driver and arrest him. He was found guilty of reckless driving and paid a R6,000 fine.
2. "You hit me!"
Also in October, a biker found himself chasing after a taxi that had knocked him off his bike. The incident happened in rush-hour traffic and was recorded by the biker.
In the video, the taxi can be seen driving off as if nothing had happened. The man quickly gets back on his bike and confronts the taxi driver, pleading: "You hit me!"
3. Trucks collide head-on
Shocking footage collected from cameras mounted on a truck shows two others trucks as they collided into each other back in October.
The driver of one of the trucks tried to overtake on a busy stretch of road - and the results were disastrous.
4. Pedestrian killed by taxi
After smashing into a small vehicle, a taxi hit two pedestrians who were waiting to cross the street. One of them died.
The accident was captured by CCTV cameras near the Lifestyle Centre in Ballito, Durban over the weekend.
5. Reckless bus driver bust by passenger
A passenger travelling on an Intercape bus from Cape Town to Durban recorded the driver recklessly overtaking other vehicles on a road where it was not safe to do so.
After the video circulated on social media, the bus company suspended the driver pending a disciplinary hearing.