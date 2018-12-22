Jobs at risk in riot-hit Stutterheim
Town’s businesses suffer as municipal offices stay shut and rubbish lines the streets
Riot-damaged Stutterheim is being ignored by holidaymakers, who put their heads down and drive through its rubbish-strewn streets. This loss of trade, coupled with a serious vacuum in local governance, is costing the town big money and putting business and jobs at risk. The town is under heavy and constant guard by public order police.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.