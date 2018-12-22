Jobs at risk in riot-hit Stutterheim

Town’s businesses suffer as municipal offices stay shut and rubbish lines the streets

PREMIUM

Riot-damaged Stutterheim is being ignored by holidaymakers, who put their heads down and drive through its rubbish-strewn streets. This loss of trade, coupled with a serious vacuum in local governance, is costing the town big money and putting business and jobs at risk. The town is under heavy and constant guard by public order police.