WATCH | WTF? 5 videos that made us cringe, cheer & chuckle in 2018

3. Slithering situations

Staff at a bank in south China's Nanning City scattered in terror when a 1.5m python "suddenly crashed through the ceiling to interrupt their morning meeting". Officials were called in to capture the rogue reptile.

Meanwhile in India, a forestry ranger found himself in a bind after a python briefly strangled him while he posed for pictures with the giant snake.

Wildlife officer Sanjay Dutta was called in by frantic villagers in West Bengal after they saw the 40kg python swallowing a goat alive. Instead of placing it safely inside a bag, the ranger wrapped it around his neck and posed for pictures for stunned villagers. The snake soon reminded him why that was a bad idea.