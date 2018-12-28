Bug buffs share the love
Often overlooked, sometimes squashed; insects are not the most loved species, but bug lovers Rebecca Cawood and Garyn Townsend insist that these little creatures have a crucial role to play on this planet. Cawood and Townsend, both Master’s students in entomology at Rhodes University, held a one-day insect show and tell, displaying a handful of creepy crawlies at the East London Zoo on Thursday.
