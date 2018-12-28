Man held after house set alight

A 36-year-old man spent Christmas behind bars after he allegedly set his mother’s house alight in NU16 in Mdantsane while his 83-year-old wheelchair-bound grandmother was inside. The elderly woman, Buyiswa Mongco, was rescued by a neighbour. The incident reportedly happened on Christmas Eve. The man was arrested on the same day and appeared in the Mdantsane magistrate’s court on Thursday.