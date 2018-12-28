Man held after house set alight
A 36-year-old man spent Christmas behind bars after he allegedly set his mother’s house alight in NU16 in Mdantsane while his 83-year-old wheelchair-bound grandmother was inside. The elderly woman, Buyiswa Mongco, was rescued by a neighbour. The incident reportedly happened on Christmas Eve. The man was arrested on the same day and appeared in the Mdantsane magistrate’s court on Thursday.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.