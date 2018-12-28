Opinion | Rocky waters ahead in 2019 for SA ship’s current captain

If you think President Cyril Ramaphosa had a tough 2018, ousting his predecessor Jacob Zuma and Sars head Tom Moyane, you ain’t seen nothing yet. The billionaire faces a gruelling 2019, which will kick off in the first week in January with a fractious NEC meeting in which the ANC is set to finalise its lists of candidates for posts in the legislatures.