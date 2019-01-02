DA seeks to stop Jacob Zuma from using more state funds for legal battles

The DA says it will go to court to seek an order that will prevent former president Jacob Zuma from using more taxpayers’ money for his legal battles.

On Wednesday, the party said its lawyers had been informed that Zuma would seek leave to appeal against a North Gauteng High Court judgment ordering him to pay back the money for costs already incurred by his many court challenges.

The high court judgment on December 13 2018 declared that the state was not liable for the legal costs incurred by Zuma in his personal capacity in criminal prosecutions instituted against him, in any civil litigation related or incidental thereto and for any other associated legal costs.

It ordered the state attorney to “take all necessary steps, including the institution of civil proceedings” to recover all the taxpayers’ money already spent on Zuma’s legal costs.