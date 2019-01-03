Schools record 100% matric pass rate
Top East London and Makhanda independent schools posted impressive matric results for 2018, with each school clocking a 100% pass rate and dozens of subject distinctions from their pupils. Pupils from Kingswood College, St Andrews College, and Diocesan School for Girls (DSG) in Makhanda and Merrifield College in East London aced their Independent Examination Board (IEB) final exams.
