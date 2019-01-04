Rule No.1: don’t panic if all’s not well

What happens if, despite your frantic matric exams preparations and giving your best in the exam room, you receive a fail mark? What happens if you pass, but just not well enough to pursue the degree you want?

Or better, what if your pass mark is so high it exceeds your wildest expectations?

Education expert Dr Gillian Mooney, dean of academic development and support at the Independent Institute of Education, shares some tips.

According to Mooney, what should be a period of rest and relaxation as young people make the transition between school and further studies is often marred by a number of “What if?” questions.

She said instead of using this time to stress, both ex-pupils and parents should use this time to reflect and look forward to future plans.

The 2018 matric exams started on October 23 with a total of 80,210 full-time candidates, 2,602 of them independent, and 22,377 part-time candidates.

“Now is the time to consider what you can control and let go of what you cannot control,” Mooney advised.

“For example, the exams are over. You cannot change the outcome. What you can control is how you react to this outcome, and you can start to plan for a range of other possible outcomes.”

If a fail mark was received, Mooney advised either sitting for the supplementary exam, sending papers for a re-mark, returning to school to re-register for matric, registering at another school to complete matric or redoing matric via distance learning.

In scenario two, where pupils pass but not well enough to access their first choice of degree or higher learning institution, she advises redoing the relevant subjects in an effort to attain the required marks as an option.

Another option is looking at different public universities or private higher education institutions as each has their own minimum entry criteria.

People can also look at different qualifications within their field of interest.

There may be many exciting offerings at institutions not considered before, some of which may also make provision for students who require more support and which may have more accommodating admission requirements.

The last scenario is for those who received better than expected results, with Mooney suggesting a review of the chosen qualification and institution rather than pursuing a path which may not be the best option.

She added that following the road that everyone else travels is not always best. Researching niché offerings may result in a better fit and provide better access to high-growth plus high-demand career paths.

“Parents who are concerned that their child may not have performed as well as hoped need to be particularly cognisant of how their reaction to the results may impact on the ability of their child to bounce back,” she stressed.

“Parents must manage their own emotions while remembering that an over-the-top reaction may make an unnecessary but long-term impact.

“Always keep in mind that there are indeed options, no matter what your results.”