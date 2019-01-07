News

Thuli Madonsela's motivational tweets offer pearls of wisdom for 2019

By Ntokozo Miya - 07 January 2019

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela's social media followers are treated to frequent motivational posts.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Music video for top DJ's label shot in Daily Dispatch offices
Gr 8-12 Accounting Teacher: Gretl Maree
X