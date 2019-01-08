Madiba’s alma mater succeeds despite chaos

Despite a student boycott that brought education to a halt at Nelson Mandela’s alma mater, Clarkebury High in Ngcobo, 67% of its matrics passed. The school, which attracts pupils from East London and Cape Town, improved its pass rate of 62.2% in 2017. But 200km away at Chief Henry Bokleni High School in Libode, which had its administration block torched, the matric pass rate plunged from 40% to 25%.