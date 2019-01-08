Madiba’s alma mater succeeds despite chaos
Despite a student boycott that brought education to a halt at Nelson Mandela’s alma mater, Clarkebury High in Ngcobo, 67% of its matrics passed. The school, which attracts pupils from East London and Cape Town, improved its pass rate of 62.2% in 2017. But 200km away at Chief Henry Bokleni High School in Libode, which had its administration block torched, the matric pass rate plunged from 40% to 25%.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.