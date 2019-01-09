WATCH | Here’s a peek into Trevor Noah’s new $20-million (R279-million) LA crib
SA comedian and The Daily Show host‚ Trevor Noah has reportedly splurged a whopping $20-million (R279-million) on a flashy crib in Bel-Air‚ Los Angeles.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.