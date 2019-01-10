Chaos mars first day of school
Disruptions reported at several institutions in the East London area
An education official held hostage by parents, pupils and teachers chased out of schools, overcrowded classrooms and scores of parents still queuing to secure places for their children were just some of the problems encountered in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.
