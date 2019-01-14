News

How to avoid heart diseases

PREMIUM
By Nonsindiso Qwabe - 14 January 2019

In SA, it is estimated that about 225 people die of heart disease every day. This is according to Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Chaos erupts at WSU
'He didn't want to go' - But baby seal's release ends in success
X