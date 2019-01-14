Missing principal and lack of schooling sparks demo
Parents from Isolomzi Senior Secondary school have staged a sit in at the provincial department of education’s offices protesting that teaching had not started at the school. They cited the principal being placed on special leave after being chased away by the community amid a row over the sale of communal land.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.