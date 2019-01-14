Mario-César Deus Yela‚ who stands accused of murdering his twin children‚ has died in Cape Town’s Pollsmoor prison.

It is believed that Yela‚ a Spanish dentist who was awaiting trial‚ committed suicide inside his cell.

Yela was arrested on April 7 2018 after allegedly telling his ex-wife he had killed their children at a rented Hout Bay apartment.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed that Yela‚ who was due to appear in court again at the end of February‚ had “passed on“.

“He was found dead in his cell during unlock in the morning of January 14 2019‚” he said.

Nxumalo said the police had been informed of Yela’s death.

“Preliminary reports‚ although not conclusive‚ indicate that the deceased may have overdosed on medication. An investigation on this incident has already started‚” said Nxumalo.

/mj- TimesLIVE