Outcry over slur at deaf school
Members of the deaf community protested outside the Efata School For The Blind And Deaf after one of the hostel caretakers allegedly used the derogatory word “domi” (stupid in Afrikaans) when referring to deaf people. In a letter written to the Dispatch, a teacher at the school, Mbiyo Tshangela, said even though the caretaker was shouting the slur at someone else, the term was offensive to the entire deaf community.
