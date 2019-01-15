Solidarity launches 'legal action' over Schweizer-Reneke teacher's suspension
Trade union Solidarity will on Tuesday announce the legal action to be taken to have the suspension of Schweizer-Reneke teacher Elana Barkhuizen lifted.
