State capture inquiry: Angelo Agrizzi drops bombshell evidence against Dudu Myeni
Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni is expected to be among the implicated parties at the state capture inquiry as former senior employee of corruption-accused Bosasa‚ Angelo Agrizzi‚ dropped bombshell evidence on Wednesday.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.