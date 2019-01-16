News

State capture inquiry: Angelo Agrizzi drops bombshell evidence against Dudu Myeni

By Qaanitah Hunter - 16 January 2019

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni is expected to be among the implicated parties at the state capture inquiry as former senior employee of corruption-accused Bosasa‚ Angelo Agrizzi‚ dropped bombshell evidence on Wednesday.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

CCTV footage shows gunmen entering Nairobi hotel before attack
May's Brexit defeat triggers new confidence vote
X