DA billboard naming Life Esidimeni and Marikana victims vandalised
Is there anything that the ANC does not want society to know?
The DA billboard in Johannesburg listing the names of children who died after falling into pit latrines and the victims of the Marikana and Life Esidimeni tragedies was vandalised on Thursday.
The DA faced a backlash after some felt the billboard — which attacks the ANC — was "insensitive". The billboard was part of the launch of the DA's #TheANCIsKillingSA campaign in the run-up to this year's election.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane read out the names of victims on Wednesday at the launch.
In response‚ the ANC said the DA was jealous of the liberation party’s changing fortunes‚ which indicated positive sentiment about the party heading into the general election in May. The ruling party also accused the DA of spreading lies‚ claiming the party contravened the IEC electoral code and that it would take legal action.
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba hinted that ANC members might be behind the damage.
DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said vandalising the billboard was "tarnishing the memory of those who died under an ANC government".
"This act of destruction is an insult to the memories of the people who died during the avoidable Esidimeni tragedy‚ Marikana murders and pit toilet deaths‚" Malatsi said.
"The vandalism of this billboard cannot hide the fact that the ANC is directly responsible for the deaths of countless South Africans due to their callous negligence."
This is a close-up of the billboard we unveiled today.
This is in remembrance of all those who lost their lives at the hands of the uncaring ANC government.
These tragic deaths remind us that corruption is not a victimless crime.
The Esidimeni Family Committee is angered by the DA billboard using the names of their late family members, they will be taking legal action against the DA for what they termed a marketing gimmick that is offensive, in bad taste and very hurtful.
A family member of someone who died through Life Esidimeni are seen removing names from the DA billboard which was unveiled by DA Leader Mmusi Maimane yesterday.
What was Mmusi Maimane thinking? Did he think at all? How do you put the names of deceased people on a political billboard w/o family consent? Is this guy Really a black South African mara?