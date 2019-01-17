Families of inmates urged to bring their IDs for voter registration

The electoral commission has urged families of incarcerated offenders who are in possession of the prisoners’ identity documents to deliver them to correctional facilities for voter registration.

The electoral commission will conduct voter registration of prisoners on January 22 and 23.

According to the commission, there are on average 160,000 offenders including remand detainees in SA’s 240 jails.

"In preparation for this, the electoral commission is appealing to family members in possession of offenders’ identity documents to make arrangements to deliver these to the correctional facility concerned by Monday 21 January," said chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo.