R557m NPO funding lost in 3 years

Beneficiaries accused of inflating needs in order to get more state money

By Nonsindiso Qwabe - 17 January 2019

In a massive financial blunder, the Eastern Cape department of social development has admitted to losing more than half a billion rand over a three-year period through maladministration of funds for non-profit organisations.

