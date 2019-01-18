News

Be warned: blue-light hijackers prowl SA-Botswana border

By Bongani Fuzile - 18 January 2019
The Ramatlabama border post between SA and Botswana.
The Ramatlabama border post between SA and Botswana.
Image: Google Maps/Screenshot

The European Union (EU) has warned Botswana residents of a hijacking syndicate ambushing motorists near the SA border by posing as law enforcement officers.

In an e-mail seen by Times Select, EU regional security adviser in Africa Othmar OKx says these hijackings were committed by people in blue-light vehicles, while the police confirmed that a series of robberies involving Botswana citizens had been reported.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Protestors beaten and killed in Zimbabwe
Explainer: How Bosasa stored and paid its ‘chicken orders’ bribe money
X