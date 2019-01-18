Death toll from Colombia car bomb rises to 21

Colombian police raised the death toll from a car bomb that exploded in a police academy in the capital Bogota to 21 on Friday.

In Thursday's attack, which the government described as an act of terrorism, the car broke through checkpoints into the grounds of the General Santander School before it detonated, shattering windows of apartments nearby.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack, the deadliest since the government struck a peace deal with the Marxist FARC rebel group in 2016.

President Ivan Duque called the explosion a "crazy terrorist act" against unarmed cadets and ordered police and the military to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

