‘Snubbed’ after offering to help zoo
Lionel de Lange, the Ukraine-based bear expert who offered to assist with upgrades to the East London Zoo, says he has been snubbed by the Buffalo City Metro because he was told “I speak to journalists”.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.