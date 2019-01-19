News

WATCH | Racist? No‚ Kulula's baggage ad is just funny‚ watchdog rules

By Dave Chambers - 19 January 2019

A TV ad in which a black neighbour drives over a white couple's luggage is just a good laugh‚ the ad watchdog has ruled.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Don't be a #TravelHater Baggage
How to Make a Braai Pie
X