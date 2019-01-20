WATCH | EFF, residents protest outside Endumisweni church
Scores of EFF supporters and Mdantsane residents protested outside Endumisweni Faith Mission on Sunday morning following abuse allegations against the church.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.