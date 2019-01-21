Sewer protest shuts schools

Thousands of pupils affected as Mqanduli goes into lockdown

A protest by villagers over a leaking sewer saw more than 400 teachers prevented from teaching thousands of pupils in Mqanduli and Xhora on Monday. The sewer is leaking into the river that communities use to draw drinking water. The Dispatch was told the river is a tributary of the Mthatha river. One school principal, Lungiswa Noah, said protesters chased staff out of school before classes began.