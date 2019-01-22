How Ghana-born Burkina Faso international striker came to be known as Mandela

It might come as a surprise to some that there’s a soccer player in Guinea who uses the Mandela family name and Horoya AC captain Mandela Ocansey has explained how he got to be named after the internationally recognised South African last name.

The Ghana-born Burkina Faso international striker’s name became more noticeable when it appeared on the Horoya team sheets after the Guinea club played Caf matches against Mamelodi Sundowns (two last year)‚ SuperSport United (two in 2017) and Orlando Pirates (last weekend).

“Go back to history to the day Nelson Mandela came out of prison (11 February 1990)‚" he said.

"I was born on February 2 in 1990 the day it was announced (by FW de Klerk) that he (Mandela) would be released on the 11th of February.