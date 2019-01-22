'I was intimidated to change story' - Coligny witness sticks with original testimony

The sole witness in a murder case against two Coligny farmworkers was allegedly offered R3m to lie about his testimony.

Bonakele Pakisi, whose testimony ensured that the two farmers were convicted last year, said he was shown a firearm and was forced to read an already prepared statement to "confesses" that he had lied in court.

Afrikaans Sunday newspaper Rapport reported about Pakisi's recording in which he confessed to have lied in court last year.

The latest development could see the two accused, Phillip Schutte and Pieter Doorewaard, who were convicted last year, freed. The pair were convicted after been found guilty of killing Matlhomola Mosweu at Rietvlei farm in Coligny in April 2017 .