Peter Marais announces his political comeback and Twitter was a riot
Twitter was in a mood after news broke that Peter Marais is making a political comeback.
The Freedom Front Plus announced on Tuesday January 22 that Marais, the former mayor of Cape Town and premier of the Western Cape, was its candidate for the premier of the Western Cape ahead of the 2019 elections.
Marais was previously a member of the National Party, New National Party, the Democratic Alliance, the Congress of the People as well as the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa.
The former premier resigned after facing sexual harassment allegations in 2002 - he was later acquitted of the charges.
On Twitter, many people were not impressed by the controversial former mayor's decision to make a return to politics.
I see Peter Marais wants to stand for the Premier of W Cape. Party hopping again and a dubious history as well! You never know what will pop up next in politics!— umkaJosefe (@daegerton) January 22, 2019
#PeterMarais should rather have pursued a singing career like #Zuma instead of seeking premiership of the WC province via @VFPlus - he won't even get out of the starting block on this losing quest— Nurswan (@NurSwan) January 22, 2019
Oh, what a surprise Mr Peter Marais resurrected from the political grave. Why do we have to deal with political ghosts? Is our votes so cheap?— Hlabirwa pj (@HlabirwaPj) January 22, 2019
Peter Marais was fired by the DA, fired by the NNP, then he founded the failed NLP who was crushed in elections then joined COPE, found another failed organisation and now he joined the @VFPlus. He was also accused of corruption and sexual harassment. Yet the VF+ loves him!— Henning Lubbe ?? (@henning_lubbeSA) January 22, 2019
Peter Marais is a political opportunist. VF+ is just using him because they think they will gain Coloured votes to further “slan terug” ?. Nobody cares about Us until it’s time for voting. Selling us to the highest bidder— Faatimah Shandu (@shanduVanN) January 22, 2019
In July 2018 former Western Cape Premier & Cape Town Mayor Peter Marais joined ICOSA. Less than six months later the former NP, DA, NLP, COPE & ICOSA is now WC Premier Candidate for the Freedom Front Plus.— Earl-Ryan September?? (@earlseptember) January 22, 2019
Elections is anyone's win or loose...
Peter Marais, really? As a country we really need to invest in hobbies for pensioners! Politics can't be it! pic.twitter.com/YjzH3vhvz5— Lindi Mlandu (@Mandlovu_) January 22, 2019
Peter Marais has always been about self-enrichment. He has no interest in the unity of anything. His politics have aged as he has; badly— Jamil F. Khan (@JamilFarouk) January 22, 2019
Coloured folks, this is our worst nightmare returned on horseback. If we follow this house slave Pied Piper we will be rightly damned to hell.