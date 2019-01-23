Peter Marais announces his political comeback and Twitter was a riot

Twitter was in a mood after news broke that Peter Marais is making a political comeback.

The Freedom Front Plus announced on Tuesday January 22 that Marais, the former mayor of Cape Town and premier of the Western Cape, was its candidate for the premier of the Western Cape ahead of the 2019 elections.



Marais was previously a member of the National Party, New National Party, the Democratic Alliance, the Congress of the People as well as the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa.



The former premier resigned after facing sexual harassment allegations in 2002 - he was later acquitted of the charges.