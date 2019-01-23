Rasool wedding guest Jonathan Jansen 'not surprised' by Islamic furore

Jonathan Jansen, who attended an interfaith wedding condemned as a “debacle” by the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC), says it was a “groundbreaking” ceremony.

The respected academic and commentator told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that the MJC’s condemnation of former Western Cape premier Ebrahim Rasool, the bride’s father, was “not unexpected”.

“I grew up in a fundamentalist evangelical family, so I know how these things work,” said Jansen, former vice-chancellor of the University of the Free State and a columnist for Times Select.