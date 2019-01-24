'We will treat Ramaphosa the same way we treated Zuma': Malema on Bosasa, Sona and Zimbabwe
The Economic Freedom Fighters held a media briefing on January 23.
Here are four interesting quotes from Julius Malema's address:
On Ramaphosa and Bosasa
"If Cyril thinks he is going to do what [former president Jacob] Zuma was doing in that parliament, we will treat him the same way we treated Zuma. Don’t wait for Sona, put us at ease now."
Malema urged Ramaphosa to address questions around corruption-linked security company Bosasa prior to the state of the nation address.
Andile Ramaphosa's dealings with Bosasa
"Let the clean man [Ramaphosa] produce a contract between his son and Bosasa. A contract that he has seen with his naked eye."
Ramaphosa's son Andile was implicated in a payment made by Bosasa. The president said in parliament that he would take his son to hand himself in if he was guilty.
Zimbabwe bailout
"South Africa must contribute to the bailout of Zimbabwe. Anyone who refuses that is dumb. If you won't help Zimbabweans, the border will be flooded by them. Anyone who is going to block them from coming into South Africa, we're going to fight with that person."
Sunday Times reported that South Africa had turned down Zimbabwe's appeal for a $1.2bn bailout, citing its own financial position and concerns over how the country would repay the money.
On VBS allegations
"When you ask me or this leadership to act on Floyd Shivambu, for instance, that we must suspend him, we must expel him. You are actually calling for the division of the party because we will not have any explanation to give to our members."
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has denied that he received payments from the failed VBS bank via his brother Brian, as reported in October 2018 by Daily Maverick.
EFF leader Julius Malema held an election media briefing on January 23 2018 at the party's headquarters in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. During the briefing, Malema also spoke about former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s testimony at the state capture inquiry, corruption within the ANC and the VBS scandal.