'We will treat Ramaphosa the same way we treated Zuma': Malema on Bosasa, Sona and Zimbabwe

The Economic Freedom Fighters held a media briefing on January 23.



Here are four interesting quotes from Julius Malema's address:



On Ramaphosa and Bosasa

"If Cyril thinks he is going to do what [former president Jacob] Zuma was doing in that parliament, we will treat him the same way we treated Zuma. Don’t wait for Sona, put us at ease now."



Malema urged Ramaphosa to address questions around corruption-linked security company Bosasa prior to the state of the nation address.

Andile Ramaphosa's dealings with Bosasa

"Let the clean man [Ramaphosa] produce a contract between his son and Bosasa. A contract that he has seen with his naked eye."

Ramaphosa's son Andile was implicated in a payment made by Bosasa. The president said in parliament that he would take his son to hand himself in if he was guilty.