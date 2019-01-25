News

Public weighs in with advice on how to tackle violence in schools

By Naledi Shange - 25 January 2019
Provincial education MEC Panyaza Lesufi arrives at Hoërskool President in Johannesburg on January 25 2019 after a video of two pupils fighting went viral.
Image: Gauteng Education Department

Following a disturbing video of two schoolboys fighting at Hoërskool President in Ridgeway, south of Johannesburg, several people have given the department of education solutions on how to tackle violence in schools. 

The video has gone viral on social media. 

Elijah Mhlanga, of the national department of education, was one of those who shared the video, asking, "what should happen from here?"

One person replied: "Bring back corporal punishment.......simple."

Another concerned person suggested parents needed to be accountable.

"Can this please stop at schools – can parents teach their kids violence is not the answer? Unacceptable," she said.

Another agreed.

"If parents can't bring their parts and discipline their children from a young age, then I'm sorry but no one is to blame for this behaviour besides the parents. Not the department, not teachers, but parents who treat their kids like porcelain dolls. Get back to basics, spare the rod, and spoil the child."

Another person suggested schools better equip learners with skills on how to deal with conflict. 

"Introduce a curriculum that will educate learners about the consequences of crime. They must know very young age what does it mean to have a criminal record. Clearly 'stop the violence campaigns' are not working. They must know at very young age what happens to a person when he commits crime," she said. 

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited school on Friday. He said he had received a report about the incident. 

The disturbing 21-second video shows only part of the fight. 

In it, one boy is seen grabbing another by his neck as he throws punches at him.

The boy on the receiving end, who is carrying a yellow backpack, tries to hit back.

He seems to be carrying a belt in his hand, but the assault on him continues, with numerous blows to his head.

Eventually, the boy falls the ground, hitting his head on a concrete floor.

Other pupils then rush around him, helping him to his feet, while the other boy walks away with a small group of learners. 

