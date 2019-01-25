Public weighs in with advice on how to tackle violence in schools

Following a disturbing video of two schoolboys fighting at Hoërskool President in Ridgeway, south of Johannesburg, several people have given the department of education solutions on how to tackle violence in schools.

The video has gone viral on social media.

Elijah Mhlanga, of the national department of education, was one of those who shared the video, asking, "what should happen from here?"

One person replied: "Bring back corporal punishment.......simple."

Another concerned person suggested parents needed to be accountable.

"Can this please stop at schools – can parents teach their kids violence is not the answer? Unacceptable," she said.

Another agreed.