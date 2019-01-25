Special needs pupils let down
Children sit at home, waiting on the department to find a solution
Thirty-four school-age children from Mdantsane who are “slow learners” have been betrayed by the education system.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.