News

Special needs pupils let down

Children sit at home, waiting on the department to find a solution

PREMIUM
By Aretha Linden - 25 January 2019

Thirty-four school-age children from Mdantsane who are “slow learners” have been betrayed by the education system.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

School fight leaves learner knocked out
The 2020 Candidate That No One Has Heard Of | All In | MSNBC
X